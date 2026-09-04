Janmashtami 2026: ₹120-Crore Diamond & Emerald Royal Jewellery Taken Out Of Vault For Radha-Krishna At Famous Gopal Temple In Gwalior | VIDEO

Janmashtami 2026: When A ₹120-Crore Royal Jewellery Leaves Its Vault For Krishna In Gwalior | VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After 364 days, a priceless royal collection of ornaments leaves the safety of a bank locker and returns to its home, the 1921-era Gopal Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The special occasion is Janmashtami, when the ornaments are brought out to decorate the idols of Radha and Krishna.

For the rest of the year, the jewellery remains locked away due to security reasons. On Janmashtami, it is taken to the temple under tight security. The ornaments, valued at over ₹120 crore, attract thousands of devotees who come to see the grand decoration of the deities.

The event is not just about the display of wealth. For devotees, it is a celebration of faith, history and Gwalior’s royal heritage.

Ornaments covered in gems

When the temple doors open, devotees get a glimpse of Radha and Krishna dressed in jewellery made of diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, topaz and pearls.

The collection includes beautiful crowns, gold earrings, necklaces, bangles and bracelets. One of the most special pieces is a seven-layered necklace with 62 genuine pearls and 55 emeralds. Radha’s crown alone weighs nearly three kilograms.

The treasure also includes gold and silver vessels, lamps, incense holders, a ceremonial umbrella, a perfume container and other items used during worship.

A tradition that began in 1921

The story of these royal ornaments began in 1921, when Gwalior ruler Madhavrao Scindia I built Gopal Mandir. The jewellery and other items were made as offerings for the deities.

During the royal period, the ornaments were used regularly. After Independence, they were moved to bank lockers because of security concerns.

Since 2007, the Gwalior Municipal Corporation has been responsible for the collection. Every Janmashtami, officials bring the ornaments from the locker to the temple with heavy security arrangements.

Police personnel guard the temple, plain-clothes officers monitor the crowd and senior officials oversee the arrangements. Thousands of devotees wait in long queues for a glimpse of the decorated idols.

After the celebrations, the jewellery is carefully returned to the vault. The temple goes back to its usual appearance, but devotees carry the memory of its royal beauty until the ornaments return again next Janmashtami.