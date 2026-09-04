Janmashtami 2026 Food Guide: Traditional Bhog Dishes You Can Offer To Krishna On Gokulashtami

By: Sunanda Singh | September 04, 2026
Janmashtami brings devotees together across India to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with midnight prayers, colourful decorations, and traditional rituals.
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On this occasion, take a look at traditional bhog that you can offer to Krishna.
Janmashtami without makhan mishri is incomplete! It is a simple yet iconic Krishna favourite, made with fresh white butter and sugar crystals.
Dhaniya Panjiri is a traditional prasad made with coriander powder, ghee, sugar and nuts, especially popular during Krishna Janmashtami.
Makhana kheer is a soft, creamy and vrat-friendly, this rich kheer made with fox nuts is a popular festive offering.
Panchamrit is a sacred mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee and sugar, traditionally used during Krishna’s Abhishek and later served as prasad.
Mathura Peda is a signature sweet from Krishna’s birthplace, Mathura, these pedas are synonymous with the flavours of Braj.
Singhare Atta Halwa is made with water chestnut flour, ghee and sugar, this warm halwa is a delicious option for Janmashtami fasting.
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