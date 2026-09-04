Janmashtami 2026 Food Guide: Traditional Bhog Dishes You Can Offer To Krishna On Gokulashtami

By: Sunanda Singh | September 04, 2026

Janmashtami brings devotees together across India to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with midnight prayers, colourful decorations, and traditional rituals.

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On this occasion, take a look at traditional bhog that you can offer to Krishna.

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Janmashtami without makhan mishri is incomplete! It is a simple yet iconic Krishna favourite, made with fresh white butter and sugar crystals.

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Dhaniya Panjiri is a traditional prasad made with coriander powder, ghee, sugar and nuts, especially popular during Krishna Janmashtami.

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Makhana kheer is a soft, creamy and vrat-friendly, this rich kheer made with fox nuts is a popular festive offering.

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Panchamrit is a sacred mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee and sugar, traditionally used during Krishna’s Abhishek and later served as prasad.

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Mathura Peda is a signature sweet from Krishna’s birthplace, Mathura, these pedas are synonymous with the flavours of Braj.

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Singhare Atta Halwa is made with water chestnut flour, ghee and sugar, this warm halwa is a delicious option for Janmashtami fasting.

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