Jaipur Division Engineering Work To Affect Doyoday Express In October 2026 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to engineering work on Bridge No. 292 between Mandawariya and Kishangarh section in the Jaipur Division of the North Western Railway, train operations of the Jabalpur - Ajmer - Jabalpur Doyoday Express (12181/12182) will be temporarily changed in October 2026.

According to the railway, RCC box replacement with stone slabs will be carried out on the bridge, leading to partial cancellation of services between Jaipur and Ajmer for one trip in each direction.

On 24 October 2026, train 12181 Jabalpur - Ajmer Doyoday Express will run on its scheduled time from Jabalpur but will terminate at Jaipur instead of Ajmer. The train will not operate between Jaipur and Ajmer on this day.

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Similarly, on 25 October 2026, train 12182 Ajmer - Jabalpur Doyoday Express will start from Jaipur instead of Ajmer at its scheduled time and run up to Jabalpur. Services between Ajmer and Jaipur will remain suspended on this day.

The railway administration has advised passengers to check the latest train status and timetable before travel. Updated information is available through Rail Madad (139), NTES, or official railway websites to avoid inconvenience.