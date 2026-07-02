Experimental Halt For Overnight Express Train At MP's Sehore Railway Station From July 2

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the convenience of passengers, the Ministry of Railways has approved an experimental halt at Sehore Railway Station for the Indore-Jabalpur-Indore Overnight Express (Train Nos. 22191/22192), operated by West Central Railway, effective from July 2, 2026.

Details regarding this halt are as follows:

Timetable for the halt of Indore-Jabalpur-Indore Overnight Express at Sehore Station:

Train No. 22191 Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express will arrive at and depart from Sehore Railway Station at 22:26 and 22:28 hours, respectively, on a daily basis starting from July 2, 2026. Train No. 22192 Jabalpur-Indore Overnight Express will arrive at and depart from Sehore Railway Station at 06:08 and 06:10 hours, respectively, on a daily basis starting from July 2, 2026. The rest of the train's schedule remains unchanged.

Extension of Operational Period for Pune–Danapur–Pune Daily Special Train

Direct benefit for passengers at Itarsi Station (Bhopal Division) and surrounding areas

Special train service to run from July 16 to September 30; a total of 75 additional trips each way will be operated.

The railway administration has extended the operational period of the Pune–Danapur–Pune daily special train (Train Nos. 01449/01450). This decision will directly benefit passengers at Itarsi Station in the Bhopal Division of West Central Railway.

Train No. 01449 Pune–Danapur Daily Special Train

This special train will depart from Pune Station at 15:40 hours daily from July 16, 2026, to September 28, 2026. This train will arrive at Danapur at 02:45 AM on the third day, after halting at Itarsi station at 05:40 AM the following day. During this period, the train will make a total of 75 additional trips.

Train No. 01450 Danapur–Pune Daily Special Train

This special train will depart from Danapur station daily at 05:00 AM from 18 July 2026 to 30 September 2026. It will halt at Itarsi station at 01:20 AM the next day and reach Pune station at 06:15 PM (18:15 hrs) on the same day. During this period, the train will make a total of 75 additional trips.

Stoppages include the special train will operate along its scheduled route, halting at major stations including Pune, Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, Ara, and Danapur.

Partial cancellation of one trip of Dayodaya Express (via Guna) in October due to work in Jaipur Division

Due to stone slab replacement work using RCC boxes at Bridge No. 292 on the Mandawariya–Kishangarh rail section of the North Western Railway's Jaipur Division, Train No. 12181/12182 Jabalpur–Ajmer–Jabalpur Dayodaya Express—which passes through Guna (West Central Railway, Bhopal Division)—will remain partially cancelled for one trip in each direction between Jaipur and Ajmer during the month of October.

The details are as follows:

1. Train No. 12181 Jabalpur–Ajmer Express will depart from Jabalpur at its scheduled time on 24 October 2026 but will operate only up to Jaipur station. In other words, the train will remain partially cancelled between the Jaipur and Ajmer railway sections.

2. Train No. 12182 Ajmer–Jabalpur Express, on 25 October 2026, will depart from Jaipur station—instead of its scheduled originating station, Ajmer—at its scheduled time and operate up to Jabalpur. In other words, the train will remain partially cancelled between the Ajmer and Jaipur railway sections.