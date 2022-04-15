Jailed man falsely framed in Sendhwa riot case, house razed, alleges Congress

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Congress has accused the Sendhwa administration of falsely implicating a man, who is languishing in jail, in a riot case and demolishing his house without proper investigation.

Shahbaaz, Fakhru and Rauf- accused of attempt to murder - are in jail since March 5 but their names have figured in police record in connection with communal clashes erupted in Sendhwa earlier this month, said senior Congress leader Arun Yadav pointing fingers at the police investigation in the rioting case. The case was registered against them in the same police station where the attempt to murder case was registered, said Yadav.

Without investigating the matter, the house of one of the jailed men was razed by district administration citing illegal construction, he added.

Citing the case which is making rounds in social media platforms, Yadav said that he has been demanding the government not to initiate action against anyone without proper investigation.

“I have been urging chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, home minister Narottam Mishra and other responsible officials of the government not to take action without investigation,” said the former president of MP Congress.

“It is not surprising at all considering the past record of the police. One of the accused whose house was bulldozed has been in jail since March but the administrative action has harmed his family. What is the use of courts, then, asked Yadav.

