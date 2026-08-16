Jabalpur's 'Rocking Goli' Gains Nationwide Recognition After India's Got Latent Performance | VIDEO | Instagram

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): It is often said that "Everyone gets their day in the sun" and in the world of content creation, it is said that every content has its own audience. These statements were right when a content creator from Jabalpur got viral after just one performance on the show India's Got Latent.

Balaram Vishwakarma, popularly known as ‘Rocking Goli’ on social media, gained recognition across the country after his performance on India's Got Latent.

The Jabalpur-based content creator makes comedy videos in women's outfits and started creating content during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Balaram said some youngsters at a tea stall in Transport Nagar, Chandal Bhata, encouraged him to apply for the show. He followed their advice and filled out the form. His close friend Ajay also motivated him to participate, and he was later selected.

For his performance, Balaram presented a special song about Jabalpur and the atmosphere around the tea stall. The song was written and sung by his friend Ajay, while Mumbai-based musician Utkarsh composed the music.

During the performance, Samay Raina, Alia Bhatt and Ashish Solanki joined Balaram in dancing. A clip of the performance went viral on social media, bringing him offers for shows and events from across India.

Balaram said he never started making videos for fame or money. His wife has been his camerawoman, director and entire support team. She helps him with his makeup, gets him ready and records his videos.

The couple started making videos to stay busy and spend time together after they did not have children even after 17 years of marriage. Balaram said keeping his wife happy and stress-free was one of the main reasons he continued making videos.

He began his social media journey on TikTok, where he gained more than one lakh followers through videos in women's outfits.

His character was inspired by ‘Gutthi’ from The Kapil Sharma Show. After TikTok was banned in India in 2020, he moved to Instagram and later started creating content on YouTube.

Balaram also faced criticism for his appearance and content. His family initially opposed his videos, but he continued despite the comments. He said his family now supports him and praises his work.