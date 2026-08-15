Paws And Patriotism: Bhopal Dogs Join Independence Day Celebrations At ‘Paws Anthem 2.0’ | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This Independence Day, One Mission Dogs and Eden came together for a unique and heartwarming initiative, “The Paws Anthem 2.0”, an event dedicated to celebrating the spirit of independence with our furry companions in the city on Saturday.

The event brought together pet parents and their beloved dogs, highlighting the message that every pet deserves to be a part of our celebrations and experience the joy of independence.

The celebration featured flag hoisting and the National Anthem, along with engaging activities for pets and their parents.

A special selfie booth added to the excitement, while all participating dogs were presented with certificates of participation, making the day even more memorable.

The event was also focused on pet awareness and responsible pet parenting.

Some of Bhopal’s leading veterinarians, breed experts and professional dog trainers joined as special guests and shared valuable guidance, practical tips and awareness about pet health, behaviour, training and responsible care.

Pet parents also received free samples and had the opportunity to interact with experts and get their queries answered.

“The Paws Anthem 2.0” was more than just an Independence Day celebration; it was an effort to create a community where pets are treated as family and included in every special moment.

The event beautifully combined celebration, education, awareness and the unconditional bond between pets and their parents.

Through this initiative, One Mission Dogs and Eden aim to spread the message that our furry friends are an important part of our lives — and they too deserve to celebrate, be loved and feel included.