IAS Officer Neha Marvya Faces Staff Protest In Bhopal Over Alleged Misbehaviour And Threats | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officers and employees of the Tribal Area Development Programme went on a pen-down strike in protest against their director, Neha Marvya's, style of working and raised slogans against her on Friday.

They alleged that Marvya often misbehaved with the employees by threatening them to stop increments, suspend, and issue show-cause notices.

According to reports, Marvya dressed two additional women directors of the department down on Thursday, asking them to leave the meeting hall. The officials of the department also sought time to meet the Chief Secretary to discuss their problems.

The department handles more than 450 projects across the state, and the director seeks information about them immediately, the officials said.

The officer seeks to provide 50-year-old records without delay, and if giving any information gets delayed, she threatens the employees with suspension, they said.

ST Commission also expresses anger

Chairman of the State SC/ST Commission Ramlal Rautel has reportedly complained about Neha Marvya's way of functioning.

The commission also put a question mark on the implementation of the schemes, available funds, and efficiency. The commission also raised the issue of ignoring the families of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG).

Courted controversies earlier

IAS officer Neha Marvya courted controversies on several occasions. When she worked as SDM in Shivpuri, she had a dispute with then minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

Marvya brought back the official vehicle from the house of the then collector, OP Shrivastava. She locked horns with district Panchayat chairperson Manorama Patel during her posting in Jabalpur.

She fought with the officers of the Agriculture Department during her posting as deputy secretary. She had a dispute with IAS officer Manish Rastogi during her posting in the revenue department.

When she worked in Dindori as a collector, she entered into a dispute with legislator Omprakash Dhruve and other politicians. So, the government transferred her from there.

After the government did not appoint her as collector, her letter in the WhatsApp group stirred up discussions.