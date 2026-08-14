Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s Monsoon Digging Puts 10,000 Coaching Students At Risk | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) claims of stopping fresh excavation on main roads during the monsoon, digging work continues at several locations, raising concerns over road safety.

In MP Nagar, excavation for an AMRUT 2.0 sewage line near the railway tracks beneath Chetak Bridge has left the road covered in mud, posing risk to thousands of coaching students and daily commuters.

The irony is that while the BMC fire department is conducting safety checks at coaching centres to protect more than 10,000 students in the city’s coaching hub, civic construction work has created another safety concern on their daily commute.

MP Nagar road turns into muddy stretch

Excavation near the railway tracks beneath Chetak Bridge has resulted in soil and mud spreading across the road after rainfall.

The route is used extensively by coaching students and commuters, while two-wheeler riders face an increased risk of slipping. Barricades have also restricted movement.

In MP Nagar Zone-2, some excavated stretches were reportedly restored only by filling them with soil. Rain has turned these stretches into muddy patches, contributing to traffic congestion throughout the day.

Rachna Nagar residents face mud at doorsteps

Construction work on the main road in Rachna Nagar has been underway for more than 15 days. Following rainfall, soil from the excavated roadside areas has washed on the road and reached residents’ doorsteps, making it difficult for people to move out of their houses.

The situation has raised questions over the BMC’s pre-monsoon instructions, under which fresh excavation on major roads was to be stopped and existing roads repaired before the rains.

When contacted, BMC superintending engineer Udit Garg said the corporation had imposed a ban on digging up main roads before the onset of the monsoon. “No road excavation is currently taking place in Rachna Nagar or Gautam Nagar. The work there was carried out before the rains began,” Garg said.