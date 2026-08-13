Shan-e-Bhopal Rail Coach Restaurant likely to be shifted to Smart City Park | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shan-e-Bhopal Rail Coach Restaurant may be shifted to Smart City Park in TT Nagar. Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) has sent a proposal regarding this to the state government.

The shifting has become necessary as Lake View Hotel, where the restaurant was located, has been handed over to a consortium of private companies for redevelopment.

Launched in March 2007 by ITDC, which used to run what was then known as Ashoka Lake View, in collaboration with Railways, the Shan-e-Bhopal was one of the first rail-themed restaurants in the country.

Set up in a refurbished retired second class coach, it was immensely popular among the locals and tourists alike. The coach is currently parked on Lake View premises.

An MPTDC official said formal permission has been sought from the state government to set up the restaurant at Smart City Park.

The proposed site is close to the city s tourist attractions, including Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), the Tribal Museum, and the State Museum.

Earlier plans to shift the restaurant to Sair Sapata Park were dropped due to reasons, which are not clear. Other options, including Kerwa Dam, were also explored, but none could be finalised.

The Lake View Hotel has been leased to a private consortium for 90 years. The consortium will build a five-star hotel at the site. After the deal, the Lake View Residency Hotel, the Rail Coach Restaurant, and the drive-in cinema were closed.