Jabalpur's Dumna Airport Introduces Fixed Taxi Fares After Overcharging Complaints By Passengers; Check New Rates Here

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers travelling to and from Jabalpur Airport will no longer have to worry about being charged unfair taxi fares.

The district-level Road Safety Committee has approved a new fare chart for taxi services operating from the airport.

The New Fares :

Under the new fare rules, the maximum fare for travel up to 10 kilometres has been fixed at ₹500, while trips of up to 25 kilometres will cost ₹1,000.

The administration has also introduced fixed package rates. Passengers will pay ₹1,200 for up to four hours or 40 kilometres, and ₹1,500 for up to six hours or 60 kilometres.

The decision was taken after the district administration received several complaints from passengers who said taxi drivers were charging much higher fares than expected for trips from the airport to different parts of the city.

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Officials said all taxi operators must follow the new fare list. The fare chart will be displayed at important locations inside the airport so passengers can easily check the approved rates before booking a taxi.

The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against any driver found charging more than the fixed fares. Passengers have also been asked to report any overcharging to the concerned authorities.

Officials believe the new system will bring more transparency to taxi services and provide a better travel experience for passengers using the airport.