Allen Among 6 Coaching Centres Sealed For Violating Fire Safety Norms In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After 21 coaching centres in Indore, six were sealed in the capital Bhopal for disregarding fire safety standards on Friday.

These include Allen Institute located at Lalghati and five other coaching institutes operating out of Goyal Tower in Indrapuri.

On the matter, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation stated that despite prior notices, the operators failed to implement the required fire safety measures within the stipulated time. Consequently, the premises were evacuated and sealed.

According to information, a joint team comprising the Fire Brigade and the Revenue Department inspected Allen Career Institute, located in Building No 89 at Lalghati.

However, no emergency staircases were found in the building during the inspection.

Furthermore, the fire hydrant system panel was not set to 'auto mode' and was not connected to a backup generator. In view of these serious lapses, the building was evacuated and sealed.

As part of the same drive, Goyal Tower in Indrapuri was also inspected. Serious violations of fire safety standards were discovered at the coaching institutes operating there.

Read Also Fire Safety Violations: Notices To 40 Coaching Centres And Hamidia Hospital

Acting on this, the corporation sealed Ayyub Khan Coaching, Shreyansh Coaching, Kirtiman Academy, Absolute Institute and NITDP Training Online Institute.

The inspection revealed a complete absence of emergency staircases throughout the building.

Fire extinguishers had expired, and there was no provision for adequate ventilation. Consequently, all these institutes were evacuated and sealed.

The Municipal Corporation stated that notices were issued to all these institutes on June 25, directing them to rectify fire safety deficiencies.

Despite this, the necessary improvements were not made within the allotted time. The sealing action was taken after a follow-up inspection revealed that the situation remained unchanged.