Fire Safety Violations: Notices To 40 Coaching Centres And Hamidia Hospital | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire department on Wednesday issued notices to 50 establishments, including Hamidia Hospital, 10 high-rise buildings and around 40 coaching institutes, after inspections revealed serious fire safety violations.

The action follows recent fire tragedies in other cities, including a coaching centre blaze in Lucknow, prompting authorities to intensify safety audits across the state capital.

Fire officials found several buildings operating with non-functional firefighting systems, poor ventilation and inadequate evacuation arrangements, significantly increasing the risk during emergencies.

Following inspections of more than 80 coaching institutes in MP Nagar, Piplani, New Market, TT Nagar and Bairagarh, notices were issued to 40 centres.

Officials found several institutes with non-functional fire safety equipment, poor ventilation and only a single route serving as both entry and exit, a violation of fire safety norms.

Bhopal is estimated to have around 300 coaching institutes, including nearly 200 in MP Nagar alone, collectively catering to approximately 2.5 lakh students.

During a recent survey of Hamidia Hospital, fire officials found that firefighting systems were functional in only two blocks of the sprawling medical facility.

BMC officials warned that evacuating patients could become extremely challenging in the event of a fire. A notice has been issued to the hospital management directing it to address the deficiencies.

High-rise buildings violating norms

The fire department also served notices on 10 multi-storey buildings, including Kanha Tower, for failing to comply with mandatory fire safety regulations.

According to officials, buildings taller than 15 metres must obtain a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), yet many structures continue to operate without one. The Fire NOC of Tulsi Tower has already been cancelled.

Official statement

BMC fire officer Saurabh Patel said inspection drives are continuing across the city.

Surveys are being conducted continuously, and notices are being issued wherever violations are found. Inspection teams are actively carrying out checks to ensure compliance with fire safety norms, Patel said.