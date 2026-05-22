Jabalpur–Nizamuddin Shridham Express To Run With Modern LHB Coaches From May 30 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Railways has decided to upgrade the Jabalpur - Nizamuddin Shridham Express with modern LHB (Link Hofmann Busch) coaches, in order to improve passenger comfort and safety.

The train passes through the Bhopal division of West Central Railway, making the change important for passengers from the region as well.

According to railway officials, Train No. 12192 Jabalpur - Nizamuddin Shridham Express will start operating with the new LHB rake from May 30, 2026, from Jabalpur.

Similarly, Train No. 12191 Nizamuddin - Jabalpur Shridham Express will run with LHB coaches from May 31, 2026.

The new rake will have a total of 22 coaches, including First AC, Second AC, Third AC, Third AC Economy, Sleeper Class, and General coaches.

SLRD and generator cars have also been included in the new arrangement. Railway officials said the upgraded structure will improve both train operations and passenger capacity.

After the introduction of LHB coaches, the train will offer a total of 1,128 reserved berths.

These include 24 berths in First AC, 104 in Second AC, 360 in Third AC, 80 in Third AC Economy, and 560 in Sleeper Class.

The increased capacity is expected to reduce waiting lists and provide better seat availability for passengers.

LHB coaches are considered safer, faster, and more comfortable compared to traditional ICF coaches.

They are lighter in weight, provide better stability at high speeds, and offer improved safety during accidents.

Railway officials said the move reflects Indian Railways’ focus not only on increasing services but also on improving the quality and comfort of travel for passengers.