Jabalpur–Ajmer Dayodaya Express Route Changed In October Due To Bridge Work Under Jaipur Division

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway has issued an important travel update for passengers.

Due to bridge repair work on the Mandawariya–Kishangarh railway section under the Jaipur Division of North Western Railway, the route of the Jabalpur–Ajmer Dayodaya Express will be changed for one trip in each direction in October.

According to the railway, Train No. 12181 Jabalpur–Ajmer Dayodaya Express will leave Jabalpur on its scheduled time on October 24, 2026, but it will run only up to Jaipur. The train will not operate between Jaipur and Ajmer on that day.

Similarly, Train No. 12182 Ajmer–Jabalpur Dayodaya Express will start from Jaipur instead of Ajmer on October 25, 2026, and will run as per schedule from Jaipur to Jabalpur. Passengers planning to travel between Ajmer and Jaipur on October 25 will have to make other travel arrangements.

The temporary change has been made because railway authorities will replace a stone slab with an RCC box at Bridge No. 292. The work is being carried out to improve the safety and strength of the railway bridge.

West Central Railway has advised passengers to check the latest train status, timings and reservation details before starting their journey. Travelers can get updates through Rail Madad (139), NTES (National Train Enquiry System), the official railway website, or the official railway mobile app.

The railway said the change is temporary and has been made keeping passenger safety in mind. After the work is completed, the Dayodaya Express will resume running on its normal route.