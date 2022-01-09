Jabalpur: Youth makes hoax call to Mumbai Police control room, arrested

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested a youth for allegedly making a hoax call to Mumbai police control room, sources said Sunday.

The accused identified as Jitesh Thakur, a resident of Ganga Nagar locality under Sanjeevani Police station, made a call to Mumbai police control room on January 6 and claimed that bombs were planted on various locations.

He also claimed that bombs would be exploded in next few hours.

Alerted on phone call, Mumbai police traced the location of the caller. They later approached Jabalpur police and informed them about the caller.

Sources said that Thakur was detained by Sanjeevani Nagar police station late on Saturday night.

The police have also informed Mumbai police about Thakur’s arrest. He would be taken to Mumbai, said a police officer.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Alok Sharma said that Thakur had made hoax calls on CM helpline and dial-100 on many occasions.

“He is an alcohol addict. Most of the hoax calls he makes are in inebriated state,” Sharma said.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 12:18 PM IST