Jabalpur: 24 hours after body of another woman who falls into Narmada river while taking selfie recovered

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Body of the woman, who along with mother of her fiancé fell into Narmada River while taking selfies at Bhedaghat in Jabalpur on Friday, was recovered on Saturday afternoon, sources said.

The body was spotted by a rescue team at Swarg Dwari, which is around 1.5KM away from Bhedaghat.

The woman identified as Riddhi along with mother of her fiancé identified as Hansa Soni, 55, had fallen into the water.

According to reports, Hansa, her husband Arvind Soni, son Raj Soni and his fiancee Riddhi, all from Mumbai, took a ropeway ride from Dhuadhar waterfall on the Narmada river and went to another side called New Bhedaghat.

Riddhi and Hansa were standing on white marble rocks and taking selfies with mobile phones when they lost their balance and fell into the river.

While Hansa's body was fished out late on Friday, a team of divers was searching for Riddhi in the river.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:51 PM IST