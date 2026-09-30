Jabalpur Twisha Sharma Death Case: High Court Grants Relief To Mother-In-Law, Drops Dowry Harassment Allegation | Representative image

Jabalpur Twisha Sharma Death Case: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted partial relief to Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, in the Jabalpur Twisha Sharma death case, observing that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charge sheet did not establish allegations of dowry harassment against her. The court’s observation came during the hearing of Singh’s bail application, with further proceedings in the death case continuing.

During the hearing, the High Court noted that the CBI investigation did not find evidence supporting the allegation of dowry harassment against Singh. The probe agency’s charge sheet in the Twisha Sharma death case did not establish claims related to dowry harassment.

Following the submission of the CBI report, the High Court directed Singh’s lawyers to remove the mention of dowry harassment from the bail application. The court observed that since the allegation was not supported by evidence collected during the CBI investigation, it should not form part of the application.

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The case relates to the death of Twisha Sharma, following which allegations were raised by her family. The CBI conducted a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death and submitted its charge sheet before the court.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has not yet delivered a final decision on Singh’s bail plea. The next hearing in the Jabalpur Twisha Sharma death case has been scheduled for October 8, when further arguments are expected to take place.

The court’s observations on the dowry harassment allegation are based on the findings mentioned in the CBI charge sheet. Other aspects of the Twisha Sharma death case will continue to be examined during the ongoing legal proceedings.