Retired IAS Officer Rakesh Agarwal Murdered at Bhopal Residence, Domestic Help Under Police Scanner

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Rakesh Agarwal IAS officer news: A shocking murder case has surfaced in Bhopal where retired IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal was allegedly murdered inside his residence. The 70-year-old officer was found with his throat slit, sending shockwaves across the city and raising concerns over security in residential areas on Wednesday morning. The chilling incident happened at Suraj Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Ratibad police station.

Following the incident, Ratibad police officials, senior officers and a forensic team reached the spot and began a detailed investigation. Evidence from the crime scene is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

Domestic Help Under Suspicion

Preliminary investigation has raised suspicion over a domestic worker employed at the retired IAS officer’s house. According to police sources, the domestic help has reportedly been missing since the incident came to light, prompting investigators to examine his possible involvement.

Rakesh Agarwal was residing at his Suraj Nagar home with his wife when the incident took place. Police teams are gathering evidence, recording statements and conducting further inquiries to establish the motive behind the alleged murder.