Jabalpur Student Aryaman Solanki Tops Madhya Pradesh In NEET-UG, Secures AIR 46 | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur student Aryaman Solanki has topped Madhya Pradesh in the NEET-UG results this year after securing 696 marks out of 720 and an All India Rank (AIR) of 46.

Aryaman now aims to pursue MBBS from the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The student credited his success to regular studies, concept-based preparation, and support from his parents, teachers and friends.

He said consistency and staying calm during preparation played a major role in his achievement.

Aryaman said he started serious preparation for NEET in Class 11. However, he had already understood some basic concepts from Classes 11 and 12 during Classes 9 and 10.

'Consistency is key'

According to him, studying for 4-5 hours daily with complete focus is better than studying for long hours on some days and not studying at all on others.

“Consistency is more important than the number of hours spent studying,” Aryaman said. He advised students not to consider preparation a burden or pressure and to focus on understanding concepts instead of simply memorising them.

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He also suggested that students should set small targets instead of worrying about the final goal.

Aryaman said he focused on completing individual chapters and performing well in each test. Gradually, these smaller achievements helped him reach his larger goal.

Talking about exam stress, Aryaman said feeling nervous before an important exam is normal.

He advised students to talk to their parents, teachers, siblings and friends whenever they feel anxious. He added that support from his friends helped him stay mentally strong during the preparation period.

After scoring 696 marks and securing AIR 46, Aryaman’s next goal is to study at AIIMS Delhi.

Son of doctor parents

Both his parents, Dr Fanishendra Solanki and Dr Anupama Solanki, are doctors. Although he currently has an interest in urology, he said his area of specialisation may change during medical studies.

Aryaman’s father said becoming a doctor was his son’s own decision and the family never put pressure on him.

He said Aryaman was disciplined and clear about his goal from the beginning. His mother planned his study schedule while managing his preparation along with family responsibilities.

Recalling the NEET paper leak controversy and the possibility of a re-exam, Dr Fanishendra said the family had mentally prepared Aryaman for another attempt.

He said Aryaman was expecting around 710 marks in the first exam, but they believed the re-exam could affect rankings due to the paper leak issue.

The family treated the re-exam as an opportunity rather than a setback. They maintained a positive environment at home and encouraged Aryaman to focus on his preparation without worrying about the outcome.

Aryaman’s mother, Dr Anupama Solanki, said when a child is clear about his goal and remains disciplined, the role of parents becomes easier. She credited his teachers, friends and guidance from elders for supporting his journey.

She added that seeing her son achieve a top-50 rank in his first attempt was a proud moment for the entire family.

According to her, Aryaman’s achievement is the result of his hard work, proper guidance and family support, and can inspire many future medical aspirants.