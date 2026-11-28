Jabalpur School News: Five Innocent Lives At Risk After Eating Poisonous Ratanjot Seeds While Playing In Bargi |

Jabalpur News Today: Five government school students fell ill after accidentally consuming poisonous Jatropha seeds in Jabalpur district. What was supposed to be a fun break after lunch turned into a frightening incident as the children consumed Ratanjot (Jatropha) seeds while playing during the break. The children began complaining of dizziness and vomiting within an hour. All five are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jabalpur.

The Ratanjot seeds poisoning incident occurred in Bamhani village, Bargi area, in Jabalpur, on Saturday.

They were initially taken to the government hospital in Bargi. As their condition required further medical attention, all five were referred to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Children Ate Seeds During Lunch Break

According to reports, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm when the children went to play in a field behind the school during lunch break. While playing, they consumed seeds from a Ratanjot plant without knowing that they could be harmful.

Around 2 pm, after returning to their classrooms, the children started feeling unwell. Some began vomiting, while others complained of dizziness. The school management immediately informed the ambulance service, and the children were taken to the Bargi hospital for initial treatment.

Five Children Admitted To Jabalpur Medical College

The children undergoing treatment at Jabalpur Medical College Hospital have been identified as Lakshya (9), Anmol Netam (9), Lalan Shah (8), Rahul Maravi (10) and Abhay Warkade (9).

District Health Officer Dr Naveen Kothari said the children fell ill after consuming Ratanjot seeds. They are receiving treatment under the supervision of Dr Pawan Ghanghoria in the paediatric ward.

According to hospital officials, Anmol and Rahul are stable. Doctors are monitoring Lakshya and Abhay, while Lalan's condition is being kept under close observation.

Questions Raised Over School Safety

The Jatropha seeds poisoning incident has raised concerns about children's safety in government schools and the need for regular inspections of school premises and nearby areas to identify possible dangers. Questions are also being raised about the presence of potentially poisonous plants in the field behind the school.

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