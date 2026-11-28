Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch police arrested a 26-year-old man with 3.10 grams of mephedrone (MD), an illegal narcotic drug, during a raid in MP Nagar Zone-1, said crime branch police on Friday. According to police, the action was taken following a tip-off that a man carrying MD was waiting for a customer on an open ground behind Shiva Temple, opposite LIC office in MP Nagar Zone-1. The suspect was allegedly waiting for a customer to sell the contraband when police caught him.

Acting on the information, a team surrounded the suspect and recovered a transparent plastic pouch containing 3.10 grams of a white crystal-like substance, identified as MD, from the front-left pocket of his jeans. The suspect was identified as Monis Qureshi (26), a resident of Jahangirabad. He reportedly told investigators that he had procured the drug from Ujjain.

Police have seized his mobile phone and are examining call detail records and WhatsApp conversations to establish his contacts and identify the source of the contraband and potential buyers. A case has been registered against Qureshi at the crime branch police station under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to trace other people involved in the alleged drug trafficking network.