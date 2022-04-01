Jabalpur: Retired Agriculture Scientist grows strawberry in district; produced around 600kg of strawberries so far

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A retired agriculture scientist of Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur has managed to grow strawberries in the district. He has produced around 600kg of strawberries so far. The strawberries are, however, only grown in cold and hilly areas.

The retired scientist, Dr. A K Naidu said that he was posted in the horticulture department of the University. Initially, he cultivated the strawberries on an experimental basis in about 10 dismil farmland. Later, he started its cultivation in about 30 acres of farmland.

The retired scientist, Dr. A K Naidu | FP Photo

Naidu said that he had sold 600 kg of strawberries so far. The cost of strawberries is around Rs 200-300 a kg.

Naidu used a drip method of irrigation to grow the strawberries. “Strawberry plants have deep roots, so a lack of moisture can damage the plant. Lack of water also affects the size and quality of fruits. Therefore, strawberry crops need frequent light watering. During winter irrigation should be done by drip method at an interval of 10-15 days while in summer at an interval of 4-5 days,” Naidu said.

Naidu said that he used organic manure by mixing dry leaves, cow dung, poultry manure, black soil, and kapu soil. The special thing about strawberry plants is that their plants are interconnected with each other by stem. One plant yield fruit for three years, Naidu added.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 04:04 PM IST