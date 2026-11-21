Jabalpur Rabies Scare: 250 Villagers Get Vaccinated After Cow Dies Following Dog Bite |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic has gripped Chargawan village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district after a cow exhibiting suspected rabies symptoms died. Several villagers had consumed its milk and other dairy products. Fearing possible infection, around 200 to 250 villagers received rabies vaccinations as a precautionary measure.

Residents rushed to the Chargawan Primary Health Centre for vaccination soon after news of the cow's death spread across the village. A team from the Jabalpur health department has also reached the village to raise awareness about rabies and address residents' concerns.

Cow bitten by suspected rabid dog, dies around midnight

The cow's owner, Nakul Patel, said his family regularly consumed the animal's milk. Several other villagers also collected milk from his house and used it to prepare dairy products such as curd and buttermilk.

According to Patel, an animal believed to be a rabid dog bit the cow while it was grazing. The cow's health began deteriorating soon after the incident, prompting a veterinary examination.

A veterinarian examined the cow and suspected that it was exhibiting symptoms of rabies. Although treatment was initiated, the animal died around midnight.

Following the cow's death, Patel arranged for a pit to be dug outside the village using a JCB machine and buried the animal.

His family members also received rabies vaccinations as a precautionary measure. They subsequently informed villagers who had collected milk and dairy products from their house about the incident.

250 Villagers Get Rabies Vaccines

The news created panic among villagers, particularly those who had consumed the cow's milk or used it to prepare curd and buttermilk. Many reached the Chargawan Primary Health Centre seeking medical advice.

Dr Indu Rajput, in-charge of the health centre, said around 200 to 250 people received rabies vaccines in Jabalpur as a precautionary measure. She clarified that there is no established scientific evidence of rabies transmission through the consumption of milk from an infected cow.

CMHO Advises Villagers Not To Panic

Jabalpur Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Naveen Kothari said preliminary information suggested that the cow had been bitten by a rabid dog and later developed symptoms before dying.

He clarified that consuming milk, curd or buttermilk does not pose an established risk of rabies transmission through milk. The health department has advised villagers not to panic and to seek immediate medical attention after an animal bite or direct contact with an animal's saliva.

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