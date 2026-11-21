Bhopal PMAY Housing Delay Leaves 106 EWS Families Waiting Since January, ₹24 Lakh Refunds To 32 Applicants Also Stuck | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 100 economically weaker section (EWS) families in Bhopal are still waiting for the keys to their first homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), despite depositing the required earnest money.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not allotted a single EWS house this year as of Nov 18, leaving around 106 applicants waiting since January.

According to the BMC's Housing for All (HFA) cell, approximately Rs 50 lakh has been collected as earnest money deposits (EMD) from applicants. However, the allotment process has been delayed following changes in the rules.

Officials said that since September 2026, EWS housing allotments have been made subject to a mandatory 15-day period for inviting objections and conducting hearings. Although this process was completed before Diwali, the allotments remain pending as the BMC has not held a Mayor-in-Council (MIC) meeting since then.

Rs 24 lakh refunds stuck for three months

Meanwhile, 32 applicants who failed to secure houses under the Arhedi Housing for All project are running from pillar to post to recover their booking amounts. The BMC opened bookings for 56 EWS housing units in the Arhedi project on July 1, collecting Rs 75,000 from each applicant.

While 56 successful applicants were allotted houses, the booking amounts of the remaining 32 applicants, totalling approximately Rs 24 lakh, are yet to be refunded.

As per the process, unsuccessful applicants were supposed to receive their money within 15 to 30 days. However, even after nearly three months, the refunds remain pending.

Applicants have repeatedly visited the BMC headquarters, but the payment files are yet to receive the necessary approval and signatures. The HFA department recently informed them that the refund file had been forwarded to BMC commissioner RP Ahirwar.

However, officials at the commissioner's office indicated that the file was still awaiting his approval. The refunds are to be issued without interest, with the corporation retaining the interest accrued on the deposited amount.

Refund delays reportedly common across projects

The problem is not limited to Arhedi. Applicants who fail to secure houses in other HFA projects have also reportedly faced delays in receiving their booking amounts. The issue has even led to protests at the HFA office, but applicants say little has changed.

Official statement

RK Goyal, head of the BMC's HFA department, said all pending files had been submitted to Commissioner RP Ahirwar.

He assured that the pending matters, including refunds and allotments, would be cleared within this month once the next MIC meeting is held.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!