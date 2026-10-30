Jabalpur Police Crack Down On Illegal Carbide Gun Trade, 3 Arrested; 14 Guns Seized |

Carbide Guns Seized In Jabalpur: Jabalpur police took action against the illegal manufacture and sale of banned carbide guns ahead of Diwali. In a joint operation by the Crime Branch, Kundam police and Madan Mahal police, three people were arrested. Police seized 14 carbide guns, 39.5 kg of calcium carbide, seven circuits used to make the guns and seven plastic pipes.

The District Magistrate had banned the manufacture, sale and use of carbide guns on October 17, 2026, due to the risk of accidents and serious injuries caused by their use during Diwali. However, some people continued to sell these devices secretly. Following directions from Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay, police teams conducted raids at different locations.

10 Carbide Guns Seized From House In Baghraji

According to police, the Crime Branch received information on October 29 that Dashrath Badgaiya, a resident of Bazar Mohalla in Baghraji, had stored carbide guns at his house for sale.

A joint team of the Crime Branch and Kundam police raided his house and recovered 10 banned carbide guns from a room near the staircase. Police also seized seven plastic pipes, seven manufacturing circuits and 11.5 kg of calcium carbide.

The police arrested 58-year-old Dashrath Badgaiya and registered a case under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 9(B) of the Explosives Act.

In another raid in Baghraji, police arrested shop operator Chitransh Sahu (29). Four carbide guns made from plastic pipes were recovered from his shop. Legal action was initiated against him under Section 223 of the BNS.

28 Kg Calcium Carbide Seized From Madan Mahal Shop

In a separate operation, Madan Mahal police searched Lathiya Traders at Sukheja Tower near Bansal Blood Bank. During the search, they recovered 28 kg of calcium carbide stored in a drum. The seized material was worth around Rs 2,800.

Police also took action against shop operator Vijay Sahu (49), a resident of Golden Town, Madhotal, for violating the District Magistrate's order.

Police Monitoring Online Sale Of Carbide Guns

The Jabalpur police are also investigating the possible online sale of carbide guns. They have contacted online platforms to obtain information about their sale and distribution.

Additional SP Anu Benibal said these prohibited devices pose a serious threat to public safety. She added that action against their illegal manufacture and sale would continue.