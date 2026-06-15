Jabalpur Murder-Suicide Case: Man Shoots Woman Business Partner Dead, Then Kills Self; Kin Allege Harassment | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A murder-suicide case came to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Monday, where a man allegedly shot his woman partner to death before killing himself.

According to information, the incident took place on Bhandari Hospital Road under the Gorakhpur police station area of Jabalpur.

Both bodies were found lying in a pool of blood inside Rajul Duplex near Bhandari Hospital.

Preliminary investigation suggests the extreme step was taken due to a dispute related to money.

However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertaied.

Woman was separated from husband

The deceased woman was identified as Shakti Kohli, who was living separately from her husband and running a beauty parlour.

She was reportedly operating the parlour in partnership with Deepesh Rathore.

According to police, Deepesh allegedly shot Shakti before turning the gun on himself.

The incident created panic in the area after news of the murder and suicide spread.

Family members of Shakti alleged that Deepesh had been troubling her for some time. They also claimed that despite filing complaints with the police earlier, no strict action was taken.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and started an investigation into the case.

Further details are awaited.