Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

Jabalpur: MP High Court to resume physical hearing from Feb 14

The advocates and petitioners, who are above 65 years, will have to take permission before entering the High Court.
FP News Service
MP High Court, Jabalpur | file photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has decided to resume physical hearing of cases at its principal seat in Jabalpur and benches in Gwalior and Indore from February 24. The SOP for physical hearing has been issued.

The High Court had stopped the physical hearing and started virtual hearing from January 10, because of rising cases of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh.

As the coronavirus cases have started going down, the high court has now decided to resume the physical hearings at its all three benches.

According to the SOP issued by the high court, advocates and petitioners, who are above 65 years, will have to take permission before entering the court.

The High Court has also permitted the opening of the canteen and office of the Bar Association.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:23 PM IST
