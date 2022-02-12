e-Paper Get App
Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Jabalpur: E-admit card for MP High Court AG-III & Steno issued, download here

The examination cell of Madhya Pradesh High Court is conducting exam for AG-II and Stenographer.
FP News Service
Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): E-admit cards for Madhya Pradesh High Court stenographer and Assistant Grade-III preliminary examinations have been released by the Exam Cell of High Court on its official website.

The candidates can download their admit card online through visiting officials website of the high court.

The official website from where e-admit cards can be downloaded are hhtp://mphc.gov.in

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
