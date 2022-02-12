Jabalpur: E-admit card for MP High Court AG-III & Steno issued, download here

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): E-admit cards for Madhya Pradesh High Court stenographer and Assistant Grade-III preliminary examinations have been released by the Exam Cell of High Court on its official website.

The candidates can download their admit card online through visiting officials website of the high court.

The official website from where e-admit cards can be downloaded are hhtp://mphc.gov.in

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:00 PM IST