Jabalpur Latest News: Unidentified Man's Body Found Floating In Hiran River At Simariya Ghat |

Jabalpur News: The body of an unidentified young man was found floating in a river in Jabalpur district on Monday morning. The discovery has raised concerns among local residents. Police have started an investigation to identify the deceased and determine the cause of death.

The body was spotted around 10 am beneath the Hiran River bridge at Simariya Ghat in Sihora village. After noticing it, villagers gathered near the bridge and informed the Gosalpur police. The police reached the spot and recovered the body from the river with the help of local residents.

According to the police, the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days. The deceased is estimated to be between 28 and 30 years old. He was wearing a black shirt and black trousers. His face had been badly damaged by fish, making identification difficult.

Mobile Phone Found In Trouser Pocket

During the search, police recovered a mobile phone from the deceased's trouser pocket. They are examining the device to establish his identity.

The Simariya Ghat incident has raised questions about how the young man entered the river. It is not yet clear whether he accidentally fell into the water or died under other circumstances.

Locals retrieving a body from the Hiran River in Jabalpur district. |

Police Begin Investigation In Hiran River Incident

The Gosalpur police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. They are also checking records and contacting nearby police stations to find out whether any missing person reports match the deceased's description.

The Hiran River body recovery case is under investigation. Police said the exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination and further investigation. Meanwhile, the discovery has led to speculation among villagers in the area.

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