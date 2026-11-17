Bhopal BMC's Bulldozer Action Returns As 5 Shops Demolished, Over 50 Establishments Face Sealing Notices | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday resumed its sealing and demolition drive against illegal commercial establishments operating in residential areas, in compliance with Supreme Court directions.

Over 50 establishments across the city were served 24-hour ultimatum notices, while five encroaching shops were demolished in Khajuri Kalan under Huzur tehsil.

Of the five shops, four were illegally constructed on vacant government land in front of a government school. The demolition was carried out by a team led by Huzur tehsildar Kunal Raut following complaints from the school management that noise from the shops was disturbing students and affecting their studies.

Raut said eviction notices had already been issued to occupants of illegal shops along Khajuri Sadak. Acting on the school's complaint, the team demolished four shops using bulldozers on Monday. He added that other illegal structures on government land would also face action.

The renewed drive comes ahead of the next Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Nov 23 at 2 pm. BMC officials said enforcement would continue to ensure compliance with court directions.

Before the previous hearing, BMC had identified approximately 62,500 commercial establishments across Bhopal. However, notices were issued to only 8,084 establishments, around 13% of the total.

Of these, action was initiated against approximately 190 establishments through 'panchnamas', while only 10 were officially sealed.

During its Sept 22 hearing, the Supreme Court directed that the final Bhopal Master Plan could be published only after relevant details were submitted to the court and approval obtained.

Subsequently, the Town and Country Planning Department published the draft Master Plan-2047.

Official statement

BMC Deputy Commissioner Bhuvan Gupta told Free Press that the corporation had resumed issuing 24-hour ultimatum notices to illegal commercial establishments and initiated demolition action against encroachments in compliance with the Supreme Court's order.

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