Jabalpur Knife Attack: ‘Maine Hath Jod Liya,’ Minor Boys Attack Student With Knife & Belts Near Sangram Sagar Park; VIDEO Goes Viral | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video showing a group of boys brutally assaulting a minor student with a knife and belts while he pleaded for mercy with folded hands surfaced on social media on Friday. The incident occurred near Sangram Sagar Park in the Tilwara police station area of Jabalpur around 11 pm on Thursday.

According to the victim, he was passing by the park when a group of minor boys intercepted him. The suspects surrounded the student and began verbally abusing him before allegedly attacking him with a knife and belts.

Group Of Youths Hit Minor With Belts And Knives Over Rivalry In Jabalpur; Victim Sustains Injuries #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/JD1C3MRLVl — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 20, 2026

During the assault, the student repeatedly folded his hands, apologised and pleaded for help. However, the attackers ignored his pleas and continued to thrash him, leaving him with deep wounds to his legs and waist.

The injured student was subsequently admitted to the Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Attackers Allegedly Under Influence Of Intoxicants

The victim alleged that the attackers were under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the incident.

Instead of stopping the assault despite the student's repeated pleas, the suspects allegedly recorded the incident on camera and later circulated the video on social media.

Following the attack, all the suspects fled the spot. The video has since been widely circulated on social media.

Police Launch Search For Suspects

On receiving information about the incident, Tilwara police reached the hospital, where they recorded the injured student's statement and gathered details about the circumstances surrounding the assault.

Based on the student's complaint, police registered a case and launched a search for the suspects involved in the incident.

Officials are examining the viral video, along with other available evidence, to establish the identities of the attackers.

The incident has raised concerns over violence among minors and public safety in the city.

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