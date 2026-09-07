Jabalpur Assault Viral Video: Two School Students Stripped Half Naked, Beaten With Belts On Toria Hill; Victims Plead For Mercy

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video surfaced on social media, showing some youths brutally assaulting two school students in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The victims were stripped half naked and beaten with belts and slippers. The horrific Jabalpur assault video went viral on the internet, as netizens raised concerns on students' safety and demanded strict action against the student violence in Madhya Pradesh.

Toria Hill students assault video viral

In the viral video, some young men can be seen surrounding the two students and assaulting them. The students attempt to defend themselves, but are reportedly repeatedly assaulted. Passerby during the incident captured a video, which is now viral on social media.

Helpless students pleads for mercy

The most disturbing part of the video is when the two students are seen pleading for mercy with folded hands during the alleged assault. Despite this, they are alleged to have been assaulted. This Toria Hill incident raises the question: who gave these young men the authority to punish someone for a dispute or alleged wrongdoing?

Jabalpur Assault Video raises concerns on student violence in Madhya Pradesh

This incident of alleged assault on students on Toria Hill has raised serious questions about the increasing violence among youth and the law and order situation. People are demanding the Ghampur Police Jabalpur, for timely action to address such incidents so that no one dares to take the law into their own hands.

At present, the full truth will only be revealed after a police investigation into the allegations based on the viral video. Now, all eyes are on the Ghampaur police's actions to identify those who assaulted the students and what action will be taken against them.