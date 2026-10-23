 Jabalpur House Robbery: Four Thieves Allegedly Hold Woman, Children Hostage While Husband Is Away, Steal Jewellery Worth ₹1.7 Lakh
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Jabalpur House Robbery: Four Thieves Allegedly Hold Woman, Children Hostage While Husband Is Away, Steal Jewellery Worth ₹1.7 Lakh

Four thieves allegedly looted a house in Khitola late Thursday night, holding a woman and her children hostage. The incident involved a Rs 1.75 lakh jewellery theft, with gold and silver jewellery stolen from the house. The accused later targeted another nearby house. Khitola police investigation is underway after a case was registered against the four accused under relevant legal sections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 23, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
Jabalpur House Robbery: Four Thieves Allegedly Hold Woman, Children Hostage While Husband Is Away, Steal Jewellery Worth ₹1.7 Lakh
Jabalpur House Robbery: Four Thieves Allegedly Hold Woman, Children Hostage While Husband Is Away, Steal Jewellery Worth ₹1.7 Lakh |

Jabalpur House Robbery: Four thieves allegedly held a woman and her children hostage and robbed two houses in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district late on Thursday night. According to information, the incident occurred in Khitola in Sihora, where the thieves allegedly fled with gold and silver jewellery. They later targeted another nearby house and stole jewellery and ₹17,000 in cash.

Police have registered a case against the four suspects under relevant sections of the law.

According to police, Vinay Vishwakarma, a resident of Ward No 13 in Khitola, had gone to attend a procession for the immersion of a Durga idol. His wife, Arti Vishwakarma, and their two children, seven-year-old daughter Avani and three-year-old son Anvidh, were at home. Vinay had locked the house from outside before leaving.

Late-Night House Theft, Woman And Children Held Hostage

At around 1 am, the thieves allegedly broke the lock and entered the house. Arti woke up after hearing a noise. She reportedly said that one of the thieves shone a torch in her face before calling his accomplices. The thieves then held her and snatched her mangalsutra.

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They allegedly used a rod to break open an almirah and stole several ornaments. The stolen items included three gold rings, earrings, a mang tika, two long necklaces, two mangalsutras, two lockets, silver bangles, anklets and other silver ornaments.

The Khitola house robbery resulted in the loss of jewellery worth approximately Rs 1.75 lakh from the first house, according to reports.

Second House Also Targeted

After the first robbery, the accused allegedly entered a nearby vacant house belonging to Prabhanshu Pandey. They reportedly damaged the CCTV camera installed at the house before stealing a gold chain, an anklet and Rs 17,000 in cash.

The Sihora theft case is being investigated by the police. A case has been registered against the four accused for the alleged robbery and theft under relevant legal provisions.

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