Jabalpur: Government primary teacher turns village into school

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A government primary teacher has turned a village, Dharmpura into a school in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The walls in every street of the village are instructive. They contain educational thoughts which help children in learning.

The village, Dharmpura is situated 40km away from the district headquarters.

The government teacher, Dinesh Mishra has started this initiative and he brought a new revolution in the education of the village.

Mishra said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he started taking Mohalla classes, he found that all the children of the village were not taking classes. He figured out the reason behind it, that there were maximum numbers of labour class people in the village who leave early morning for work and they take their children with them to work.

Following which, the idea came in his mind that no child of the village should be deprived of education and he made every wall of the village educational, Mishra added.

The walls of the village contain all the basic learnings of the children like name of body parts, alphabets, thoughts, quotes, introduction to shapes, mathematics calculation, etc.

The initiative of Mishra is being appreciated all over the district. People have said that efforts of Mishra have raised the prestige of guru and he takes care of educating the future of the nation.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:46 AM IST