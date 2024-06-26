Jabalpur Girl Enters Into Guinness Book Of World Record For Making 9-Foot Mehendi Design Of Tirupati Balaji (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A girl from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records by creating a stunning 9-foot-tall painting of Tirupati Balaji using mehndi (henna). Diksha Gupta, the artist behind this incredible feat, has not only brought pride to her family but also put Jabalpur on the map with her extraordinary talent.

Outstanding attention to intricate details

Traditionally, mehndi is used to adorn hands and feet, but Diksha saw a canvas in it. Her journey to this achievement is as fascinating as her art. Already a record-holder in the India Book of Records and the Limca Book of Records, Diksha embarked on creating this monumental painting, which took her three months, 5 to 6 hours of work daily, and 2 kilograms of mehndi. She began on June 20, 2022, and completed it by September 16, 2022. Her attention to intricate details was outstanding.

After being recognized by the India Book of Records on January 27 and the Limca Book of Records on April 7, she reapplied to the Guinness World Records on August 5, 2023, and finally succeeded on June 15.

Diksha’s family has been a pillar of support throughout her journey. Living in a joint family with 20 members, including her father, Sanjay Gupta, who runs a cosmetics business, and her mother, a homemaker, Diksha started her mehndi art at the age of 12.

Balancing her professional life with her passion, she created numerous religious and spiritual paintings, such as Ram Darbar, Goddess Durga, Shiva-Parvati, Radha-Krishna, Buddha, and a poignant scene of Ram, Lakshman, and Sita in Kevat’s boat, presented to Jaya Kishori.

The COVID-19 lockdown turned out to be a creative period for Diksha. With ample time, she delved into mehndi art, producing new designs and expressing her devotion through this traditional medium. Her notable works include a painting of Subhas Chandra Bose displayed in Jabalpur's Central Jail. Listening to devotional songs helps her visualise and create these intricate designs, which are deeply connected to her feelings and devotion.