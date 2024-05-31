Jabalpur Double Murder: Minor Girl & Boyfriend Killed Her 8-Yr-Old Bro As He Witnessed His Father's Murder; Duo Took Shelter In Haridwar Aashram To Evade Police

Jabalpur Double Murder Case: Mukul And Minor Daughter Equally Responsible For Crime | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Shortly after the arrest of Jabalpur double murder accused Mukul, police revealed that the minor girl was equally responsible for killing her father and 8-year-old brother.

Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh held a press conference on Friday after Mukul (the accused boyfriend) surrendered himself and confessed his crime. After interrogation, it was confirmed that the minor girl and accused Mukul Singh are equal partners in the murder, the SP said.

Notably, three months ago, the girl eloped with her boyfriend Mukul following the double murder of her father, Rajkumar Vishwakarma, who was a railway employee, and her younger brother. The girl, before eloping, even called her aunt, saying, "Mukul killed papa and bhaiya," and disconnected the call. The duo have been on a run since then.

According to the police, Vishwakarma was against her daughter's relationship with Mukul. As he refused to accept their love, both of them decided to kill him.

8-year-old was killed as he witnessed the murder

While executing the crime, the 8-year-old witnessed the murder of his father, hence, the two murders killed the child as well. During interrogation, it was also revealed that the two had planned to cut the bodies into pieces to hide their crime.

However, the minor daughter was arrested from Haridwar on May 29 (Wednesday). Scared, Mukul also surrendered before Jabalpur police on Friday.

Travelled 8 states to escape police

According to the information, the two accused travelled about eight states during the abscondence in order to disguise the police. After they ran out of money, they took shelter in Haridwar Ashram where they were recognised by the residents.

The double murder was executed on March 15, since then, Mukul Singh was absconding along with the accused minor daughter.