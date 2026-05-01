Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: MP CM Mohan Yadav Orders Detailed Probe After 9 Die In Cruise Accident At Bargi Dam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that at least 9 people have died and 29 others have been rescued after a boat capsized in Madhya Pradesh due to a seasonal cyclone.

He added that rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), along with senior ministers and officials, have reached the spot and operations are ongoing. Authorities have also ordered an investigation into the tragic incident as search efforts continue.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visits the residence of Syed Hussain, a victim of the cruise boat capsize incident in Jabalpur, and consoles him on the death of his wife, Reshma Syed pic.twitter.com/R08pdqd4Et — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "This accident has happened due to the seasonal cyclone. Our ministers Dharmendra Lodhi, Rakesh Singh, Sanjay Dubey, ADG, all the officers, NDRF, and DRF have all reached the spot. 29 people have been rescued in this incident. 9 bodies have been found. The rescue operation is underway. We will investigate this accident. This is a tragic accident. Rescue teams are working."

At least 9 people died after a cruise boat capsized in Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, and 29 people have been rescued so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 Lakh to the kin of the victims.

"The loss of lives due to the capsizing of a boat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

#Jabalpurboattragedy | The death toll in the boat capsizing incident at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur rose to nine on Friday after rescuers recovered three more bodies from the reservoir.

The tragedy occurred on Thursday when a cruise boat overturned during a sudden… pic.twitter.com/sB4uTKCVr8 — NewsGram.com (@NewsGramHQ) May 1, 2026

The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's office said.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are underway at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur after a cruise boat capsized on Thursday, leaving four people dead, officials said.

Jabalpur Collector Raghvendra Singh said that cruises operate in Bargi Dam for recreational activities, and one such cruise capsized during the day.

Cruises operate in Bargi Dam for recreational activities. One of the cruises capsized today. The bodies of four people have been traced. We have sent the bodies for postmortem.

SDRF and NDRF are here and carrying out the operation. Rescue operation is ongoing," he told ANI. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the rescue operation at the site.

Eyewitnesses claimed that strong winds may have contributed to the incident.

Samrat, an eyewitness, said, "It was really windy. We told the boat operator to come to the other end, but he paid no heed. It started on the other side but capsized in the middle of the dam. A few people in life jackets jumped off the boat... We safely rescued about 15-16 people... We rushed them to the hospital. The bodies were taken away."