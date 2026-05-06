Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: 'Cruise Operated Without 4-Stroke Engine...' Jabalpur Nagrik Upbhokta Manch Claims NGT Violation, Demands Probe

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A resident panel of Jabalpur made a big allegation in the Bargi Dam cruise tragedy on Wednesday. The members claimed that the cruise was operating without a four-stroke engine, violating NGT guidelines.

Jabalpur's 'Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch' staged a protest on Wednesday afternoon, making sensational allegations about the cruise tragedy that claimed 13 innocent lives. Holding placards, members of the organisation raised serious questions regarding the destruction of the cruise boat prior to any official investigation.

Dr P.G. Najpande, President of the ​​Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch, Jabalpur, demanded a strict probe in the matter. "BGT mandates that cruises or boats operating must have a powerful four-stroke engine. The evidence suggests that the cruise did not have a four-stroke engine. We demand a strict probe into the matter so that no such incidents occur in the future, or else we will file a petition in NGT citing violation of its guidelines."

They alleged that the cruise boat capsized as it was operating without a four-stroke engine, and two of its engines failed.

In response to the organisation's demands, the district administration has assured that appropriate action will be taken.

Notably, a cruise carrying nearly 40 tourists capsized at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur on the evening of April 30 amid a severe storm. As many as 13 bodies were retrieved over the course of a four-day rescue operation, while others were rescued safely. CM Mohan Yadav announced Rs 4 lakh financial aid for the next of kin of the deceased.

Survivors alleged that the cruise pilot, despite their multiple requests to park the motor vehicle at the nearby island-- only 50 metres away – steered it into the middle of the river amid strong waves. Both the driver and his assistant swam and saved their lives, leaving tourists in the lurch.