Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: CM Mohan Yadav Visits Grieving Families, Assures Support & Strict Action -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Friday evening, visited Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam to meet the families affected by the cruise accident.

The visit turned emotional as he hugged children, placed his hand on a grieving daughter’s head, and consoled family members who had lost loved ones.

He assured the families that the government stands with them in this difficult time. He also said, “No family should feel alone,” during this difficult time.

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During the visit, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh were also present with him.

He also said that all those responsible for the accident will be strictly punished.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh cruise boat tragedy: CM Mohan Yadav visits the incident site in Jabalpur, takes stock of the situation, and announces a high-level probe committee.



(Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/FAWfmB3Bri — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 1, 2026

28 people rescued

The Chief Minister confirmed that 9 bodies have been recovered and 28 people have been rescued so far.

He said that the incident has shocked the entire state. He also mentioned that even workers from the nearby Jal Jeevan Mission project helped in rescue efforts, along with SDRF, NDRF, and Army teams.

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Senior ministers, local MLAs, and MPs also remained present during the rescue operations.

He shared the story of survivor Riyaaz Hussain, who was trapped inside the cruise for 4 - 5 hours and believed he would not survive. The Chief Minister also met him and other survivors.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visits the residence of Syed Hussain, a victim of the cruise boat capsize incident in Jabalpur, and consoles him on the death of his wife, Reshma Syed pic.twitter.com/R08pdqd4Et — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026

Read Also Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: VIDEO Shows Tourists Enjoying Ride Without Life Jackets

PM, CM announce ex-gratia amount

CM Yadav announced ₹4 lakh financial assistance for the families of the deceased, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia from PMNRF. He also announced ₹51k reward for local people who helped save lives.

The loss of lives due to the capsizing of a boat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 1, 2026

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A high-level inquiry committee has been formed, including senior officials, to investigate the accident in detail.

The investigation will look into the cause of the accident, what led to it, and whether safety rules were followed.

He also said that clear safety guidelines will be made for adventure tourism, boating, and cruise services to prevent such incidents in the future.