Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: CM Mohan Yadav Visits Grieving Families, Assures Support & Strict Action -- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Friday evening, visited Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam to meet the families affected by the cruise accident.
The visit turned emotional as he hugged children, placed his hand on a grieving daughter’s head, and consoled family members who had lost loved ones.
He assured the families that the government stands with them in this difficult time. He also said, “No family should feel alone,” during this difficult time.
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During the visit, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh were also present with him.
He also said that all those responsible for the accident will be strictly punished.
28 people rescued
The Chief Minister confirmed that 9 bodies have been recovered and 28 people have been rescued so far.
He said that the incident has shocked the entire state. He also mentioned that even workers from the nearby Jal Jeevan Mission project helped in rescue efforts, along with SDRF, NDRF, and Army teams.
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Senior ministers, local MLAs, and MPs also remained present during the rescue operations.
He shared the story of survivor Riyaaz Hussain, who was trapped inside the cruise for 4 - 5 hours and believed he would not survive. The Chief Minister also met him and other survivors.
PM, CM announce ex-gratia amount
CM Yadav announced ₹4 lakh financial assistance for the families of the deceased, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia from PMNRF. He also announced ₹51k reward for local people who helped save lives.
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A high-level inquiry committee has been formed, including senior officials, to investigate the accident in detail.
The investigation will look into the cause of the accident, what led to it, and whether safety rules were followed.
He also said that clear safety guidelines will be made for adventure tourism, boating, and cruise services to prevent such incidents in the future.