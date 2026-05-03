Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Jumps From High Slope, Pulls Out 7 Victims; Being Hailed As ‘Angel’ |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The tragic cruise accident at Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam, which claimed 13 lives, also witnessed an inspiring story of bravery.

A 22-year-old worker, Sheikh Ramzan, is being hailed as a hero after he rescued at least 7 people from drowning during the disaster.

Ramzan, a welder from West Bengal working in Jabalpur, was present near the dam when the cruiser suddenly capsized amid strong winds and rough waters. He said people were screaming for help as the boat began sinking.

#BREAKING 🚨

New footage from Jabalpur's Bargi Dam



Moments ago, a tourist cruise flipped in raging winds,passengers screamed as the boat sank fast, some dragged under with it, others swept into dark waters, desperately clinging to debris while rescuers raced against time. pic.twitter.com/9UebQdGcpQ — Turning Point News (@TurningPointGlo) May 3, 2026

‘Humanity is above all religions’

Without thinking about his own safety, Ramzan jumped into the water from a high slope and began rescuing passengers one by one.

Sharing his personal experience, he said that around 17 - 18 people were pulled out alive with the help of other workers, while some bodies were also recovered during the rescue operation.

FP Photo

Ramzan said, “If someone is drowning, saving them is the first duty. Humanity is above all religions.”

He added that the rescue was not done by him alone but by a group of workers from different states, including Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. These labourers used ropes, tubes, and tyres to save lives before official rescue teams fully arrived.

New video came out This is the height of negligence; in the #BargiDamaccident, life jackets were distributed only when the boat started sinking.#jabalpur #madhyapradesh #boataccident #bargidam pic.twitter.com/uFrIFB652u — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 2, 2026

According to officials, workers also helped prepare access for cranes by clearing the area. Despite repeated efforts, some passengers could not be saved, and the bodies of 4 women were later recovered.

Another worker, Bhola Raikwar, a crane operator from Satna, was among the first to notice the accident and alerted others, helping trigger the rescue response.

Ramzan’s bravery is now being widely discussed on social media and in Jabalpur. Locals are calling him a ‘real-life angel’ who saved lives in a moment of extreme danger.

The Bargi Dam tragedy has raised serious concerns about safety, but also highlighted the courage of ordinary workers who risked their lives to save others.