Jabalpur: CM Chouhan orders probe into fire incident; watch list of injured and dead persons

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered Jabalpur Commissioner to probe into the fire incident that broke out at New Life Multispecialty Hospital in Jabalpur on Monday.

According to the district collector Ilayaraja T, eight persons, including three hospital staff, died and two persons were in ICU.

Seven persons among those who died were identified as Veer Singh (30), a resident of New Kanchanpur, Jabalpur (Staff), Swati Verma (24), a resident of Narayanpur, Satna district (Staff), Mahima Jatav (23), a resident of Narsinghpur (staff),

On the other hand the identity of patients were ascertain as Durgesh Singh (42), a resident of Agasaud, Jabalpur, Tanmay Vishwakarma (19), a resident of Ghamapur, Jabalpur, Anusuiya Yadav (55) and Sonu Yadav (26), residents of Manikpur (UP).

Chouhan said, “An unfortunate incident occurred in Jabalpur and I am in constant touch with the district administration. The fire has been controlled, the injured are being shifted to another hospital and arrangements are being made to provide better treatment to them.”

“I stand with the bereaved family in this tough time and instructed the commissioner to probe and take action against the guilty,” Chouhan added.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 per injured person.

Following the instruction, a team of police officers and doctors reached the spot and started the inspection of the incident site.

According to the reports, Dr. Nishinth Gupta is the owner of the hospital and there were three other partners, including Santosh Soni and Suresh Patel.

Soon after the incident, all of them were absconding. The police team started searching for them.