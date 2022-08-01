e-Paper Get App

Jabalpur: Massive fire breaks out at New Life Hospital, 8 die; Watch video

Prima facie it appears a short circuit caused the blaze, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna informed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
Fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur. |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at New Life Multispecialty Hospital in Damoh Naka area of ​​Jabalpur on Monday. According to the district collector Illayaraja T, eight persons, including three hospital staff died in the incident and two persons were in ICU.

There were around 26 people in the during the time of incident, he added.

Following the incident, fire brigade vehicles and police-administration officials reached the spot and the patients were shifted to another hospital.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of people who lost their lives in the incident.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna, prima facie it appears a short circuit caused the blaze.

Paying condolence, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Sad news has been received of a horrific fire accident in a hospital in Jabalpur. I am in constant touch with the local administration and collector. The Chief Secretary has been directed to keep an eye on the entire matter. Every effort is being made for relief and rescue."

article-image

