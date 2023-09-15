Jabalpur Central Jail Prisoners Carve Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols For Sale

Lord Ganesha idols being made by Jabalpur Central Jail prisoners | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ever thought of a prisoner making Ganpati idols in a jail? Well, it happened at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail of Jabalpur, where inmates were seen making the idols of Lord Ganesha for Ganesh Chaturthi.

While the entire country is preparing for Ganeshotsava festival, the Jabalpur jail prisoners decided to carve eco-friendly idols of Ganesha using clay, cow dung and basil seeds (tulsi seeds). Also, to paint the idols, the prisoners are using water colours and not harmful chemicals to retain the eco-friendly nature of the idols.

The prisoners who are serving the punishments for their past crimes want their art to reach common people also.

According to Jabalpur Central Jail’s deputy jailer Madan Kamlesh, the jail administration respects the art thriving inside the prisoners. Therefore, they have provided the materials required in the process including clay, cow dung, tulsi seeds and water colour.

Also, till now a large number of small-sized idols have been made by the prisoners. These idols are also being purchased by the common people from the counter outside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail, Jabalpur.

The initiative taken by the prisoners and the support provided by the Jabalpur jail administration has proved that art is beyond situations, boundaries and even crime.