Jabalpur: Car collides with bike, 2 die, 1 sustains injuries

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A car and a bike collided head on in which two died and one sustained injuries near Mohala trisection, Podi village under Katangi police station late night on Monday.

According to Katangi police station in charge Shiv Mangal Singh, the youths who died were identified as Dharam Chandra Sen (28), Sahil Thakur (20) and the injured was identified as Ranjeet Thakur (25). All the three youths were residents of Sara village of the district and they were travelling together on a single bike.

Singh further said that these youths were going towards Katangi from Boriya village and the car was arriving from Damoh to Jabalpur. The car driver left the car on the spot and ran away from there.

According to reports, as soon as the incident occurred, the fuel tank of the bike exploded and the youths sustained injuries. On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and called an ambulance.

Two youths died on the spot and the injured youth was taken to the district hospital Jabalpur with the help of the ambulance. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:47 AM IST