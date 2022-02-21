Jabalpur: RDVV, JNKVV, NDVSU adopt villages to overcome Sickle Cell Anemia disease among tribal in state

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following the call of Governor Mangubhai Patel, three universities of the city have adopted villages to overcome the spread of Sickle Cell Anemia Disease among the tribals in the state.

According to reports the disease has been spread in about 42 tribal villages of 20 districts in the state. Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University has adopted 31 villages, similarly, Rani Durgavati University adopted five villages and Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University adopted eight villages.

These universities were running awareness campaigns in tribal dominated areas and were collecting samples of the villagers. They were also providing treatment to them.

Vice chancellor of Rani Durgavati University, Prof. Kapil Dev Mishra has said that the university has adopted five villages of Mandla district which include Karwani, Auraiya, Samnapur, Jamuniya and Dhobi. Samples of 75 people were collected so far by conducting special camps. Proper medications were also provided to them.

He further said that several teams were formed, including students of NCC and NSS. The teams were providing proper treatment and medicines to the tribals suffering from sickle cell anemia disease. They also made them aware of the disease so that they could avoid the hereditary disease by improving their living and eating habits, Mishra added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 02:27 PM IST