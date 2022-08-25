e-Paper Get App

Jabalpur: Brothers rape minor sister, grandmother; One arrested

The police have registered a case against the two brothers under the rape, murder and POSCO Act.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident embarrassing humanity, two brothers in Jabalpur raped and assaulted their minor sister, said an official.

The boys also thrashed their grandmother and made her the victim of their lust when she tried to oppose the incident.

The minor girl died during treatment at the medical hospital and the matter come to the fore after her post-mortem report and the statements given by her father.

According to ASP Pradeep Kumar Shende, one accused has been arrested while the other one is on run.

The ASP in his statement to the media said that two brothers living in the Ranjhi area brought their uncle's minor daughter from Mumbai to the city on August 13.

They raped and assaulted her, threatening her with dire consequences. On August 19, when the condition of the minor, who was injured in the assault, started deteriorating, she was taken to the district hospital Victoria, from where she was referred to the medical hospital.

On August 20, the minor died during treatment at the medical hospital. The hospital management conducted the postmortem and the girl was buried as per the rituals.

After the creamtion, her father in his statement to the police accused the boys of outraging the modesty of her daughter and murdering her.

The police then ordered re-postmortem and on the basis of the PM report and the statements of the relatives, the police have registered a case against the two brothers under the rape, murder and POSCO Act.

article-image
