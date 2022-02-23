Jabalpur: Brothers from Uttar Pradesh held for killing guard during Rs 33 lakh robbery

BHOPAL: The former students of Army School in Jabalpur have been arrested by Jabalpur police from Uttar Pradesh for killing a guard and looting Rs 33 lakh. The incident took place when the bank employees were about to fill ATM with currency notes in Tilahari area of Jabalpur on February 11, said the police on Wednesday.

Two gunmen shot dead a security guard and injured two other persons and looted around Rs 30 lakh from an ATM cash refilling team, which had gone to fill Bank of Maharashtra ATM in Jabalpur on February 11.

Police had no clue about the identity the robbers and had announced Rs 30,000 reward for providing information to help solve the crime. Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna told Free Press that while looting Rs 33 lakh, the two had opened fire on guards. The robbers had fired at least six shots.

"When cashier Raj Bahadur Singh and security company employee Shreyans Tamrakar entered the ATM with cash, the man present there fired at them and snatched the cash box. By the time security guard Raj Bahadur Patel could get into action, he was shot by another youth who was standing outside ATM on a motorcycle," he added.

Hearing the bullets and screams, cash van driver Abhilash Yadav got out of his vehicle and ran to his colleagues' aid but the duo fled with cash box on a motorcycle. All the injured were rushed to hospital, where doctors declared guard Raj Bahadur Patel as brought dead. The other two are out of danger.

The police registered the case under Sections 302,307,394,397, 34 of IPC and 25, 27 of Arms Act and started investigation. According to SP, Manoj Pal and Sunil Pal are brothers and are the former students of Army School and they had good knowledge of the city.

In 2017, because of family dispute and financial crisis, they left for Gujarat to work. They returned to Jabalpur in November 2021, because of no work and started living in a rented house in cantonment area with motive of committing financial crime.

They did not use identity card and also they did not use the mobile phone so that they may not get caught.

They visited many places and to assess the feasibility of their crime. They identified the Tilahari area and the ATM for their crime.

On February 11, when the van reached the ATM for cash filling they executed their plan. They took away the cash box on the motorcycle and hide it in a secrete place and reached back to their house. They also made their haircut and changed their attire.

On the next day they took the box and ran away to their native place in Gangapur, Varanasi Uttar Pradesh.

The police have recovered Rs 32.98 lakh and the motorcycle used in the crime. The duo had able to spend only Rs 2,000 of the looted amount said the police.

Property dispute lands them in lockup

BHOPAL: Brothers Manoj Pal (28) and Sunil Pal (26), former students of Army Public School, who graduated from St Aloysius college in Jabalpur, landed in police lockup because of property dispute, said the police.

Jabalpur additional superintendent of police Gopal Khandel told Free Press that their father lives in Gangapur in Varanasi. His younger brother Shyamlal Pal (now retired) who was an army junior rank officer (JCO) and was not having any child, had adopted the two. The family of four - Manoj Pal, Sunil Pal, adopted father Shyamlal and his wife were living happily.

“In 2016, Shyamlal married another woman and discarded the two drove away his two sons from his house and also from property,” Khandel added. When the grandmother of the two came to know the situation, she transferred a proportion of the property in brothers’ names.

Shyamlal objected to it and filed case in a local court. The duo, who were good in studies and had obtained education from best school and college, became unemployed. The two brothers went to Gujarat in 2017 and started working in a company in the salary of Rs 10,000 per month.

The two decided to file the property dispute case in High Court in Jabalpur but needed Rs 30,000 as advocate fee. Finding no way out, they committed the crime.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:44 PM IST