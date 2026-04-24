Jabalpur Administration Shuts Schools For Classes Up To 5 Till April 30 As Heat Crosses 42°C

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Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur district administration has announced a holiday for students up to Class 5 due to rising heat till April 30, 2026.

All government and private schools in the district will remain closed for students from pre-primary to Class 5 until April 30, 2026.

The decision was taken as the temperature in the city has crossed 42°C. According to officials, the extreme heat can negatively affect the health of young children, so this step was necessary.

Earlier, school timings were changed, and classes were held from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon. However, due to further increase in temperature, a complete holiday has now been declared for younger students.

During this period, teachers and school staff will still come to school and continue their academic and administrative work as usual.

The administration has also advised parents to keep children indoors during strong sunlight and ensure they drink enough water to stay safe from heat-related problems like heatstroke and dehydration.

Why Only Classes up to class 5?

The holiday has been announced only for students up to Class 5 because younger children are more vulnerable to extreme heat. Small children get tired faster, can become dehydrated easily, and are at higher risk of heatstroke when exposed to high temperatures like 42°C.

Older students are considered more capable of managing the heat for a short time, especially if school timings are adjusted or precautions are followed.

That is why the administration has given relief mainly to the lower classes to protect their health and safety.