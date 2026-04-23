 Howrah–CSMT One-Way Summer Special Train Announced With Halts At Satna, Katni, Jabalpur & Itarsi
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Howrah–CSMT One-Way Summer Special Train Announced With Halts At Satna, Katni, Jabalpur & Itarsi

A one-way Summer Special train (01102) will run from Howrah station to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on April 25. The train will pass through Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, and Itarsi, with multiple halts en route. It has 18 coaches, including general, sleeper, and SLRD, and will reach Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 07:45 PM IST
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Howrah–CSMT One-Way Summer Special Train Announced With Halts At Satna, Katni, Jabalpur & Itarsi | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A one-way Summer Special train (Train No. 01102) is being operated for a single trip between Howrah and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), passing through the West Central Railway zone.

This special train has scheduled halts at Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, and Itarsi stations within the West Central Railway zone.

Train No. 01102, the Howrah–CSMT Special, will operate as a one-way service departing from Howrah station on Saturday, April 25 at 23:00 hrs. It will reach Satna at 23:00 hrs on the second day; on the third day, it will arrive at Katni at 00:20 hrs (midnight), Jabalpur at 01:50 hrs, and Itarsi at 09:50 hrs; finally, on the fourth day—Tuesday morning—it will reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 05:00 hrs.

This special train will consist of a total of 18 coaches, comprising 12 General Class coaches, 04 Sleeper Class coaches, and 02 SLRD coaches.

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Train Halts include Bandel Junction, Barddhaman Junction, Durgapur, Asansol Junction, Dhanbad Junction, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Junction Gomoh, Parasnath, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma Junction, Gaya Junction, Anugraha Narayan Road, Dehri-on-Sone, Sasaram Junction, Bhabhua Road, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction, Manikpur Junction, Satna Junction, Katni Junction, Jabalpur, Itarsi Junction, Khandwa Junction, Bhusaval Junction, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan Junction, Thane, and Dadar Central stations.

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